Keanu Reeves’ Best Movies | Esquire.ru magazine

Keanu Reeves has lived thousands of lives in his films. The breadth of his role will be the envy of any modern actor – a soccer team striker, drug addict, darknet activist, children’s toy, surfer and Keanu as Keanu in the legendary cameo in the film You Are My Doubt.

Of course, every time Keanu Reeves appears on screen is a real treat for fans, but his films have a hierarchy. We went through his filmography, ranging from trilogies (“The Matrix”, “John Wick”, “The Incredible Adventures of Bill and Ted”), sports films (“On the Crest of a Wave”, “Understudies)” to questionable films (“Dracula”), and made a subjective rating of his best films.

Point Break (1991)

The film that identified Reeves as the action star he remains 30 years later. Well known to audiences as the idiot Ted, the actor tried on the Californian style and the role of an undercover FBI agent. He’s charming, mysterious, and looks damn good on the surf.

The Matrix (1999)

Frustrated corporate programmer Neo joins, via the early darknet, a group of hackers who are actually soldiers to free the universe from the prison of the digital world. Reeves’ lines are predominantly a series of existential questions, and the two sequels that followed may not have turned out so dexterous – nevertheless, “The Matrix” cannot be omitted from this list.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

In this romantic comedy, Keanu has a supporting role – he is Plan B for the heroine Diane Keaton. But the film is still worth watching – where else to look at the actor in the role of a charming heart surgeon.

The Lake House (2006)

Remake of the South Korean film about the lake house where the heroes Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, separated by time, live. Objectively not the best film, which draws out only acting, but for some reason we still love it – both for the stupid plot, and for the re-appearance of Keanu and Sandra Bullock on the screen, and even for the actress’s sad haircut.

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Toy Story is one of the best franchises in the Disney universe, so when the creators announced the release of the fourth cartoon, everyone was betting that it would be great. Keanu Reeves returns to the role of motorcycle stuntman ala Evel Knievel.

Speed ​​/ Speed ​​(1994)

Keep your speed above 50 mph. Reeves plays a young intelligence agent trying to prevent a bus bomb explosion. Combine Reeves’ natural charm with Sandra Bullock’s charisma and you’ve got one of the best thrillers of all time.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

In short, this is the most confusing legal thriller you’ll ever see. When Reeves’ character gets a job at a law firm headed by an influential lawyer played by Al Pacino, Keanu’s personal life takes on a dark color. His movie, performed by Charlize Theron, begins to see strange hallucinations that are both sexy and frightening at the same time.

The Replacements (2000)

It’s hard not to love an American football movie, but we don’t insist that Understudy is the best example in this category (there is always an option to turn On In the Rays of Glory). But when it comes to the films Reeves has starred in, this 2000 film about a bunch of weirdos coming into play when the first and second line-ups of the Washington Sentinels go on strike is incredibly fun to watch.

John Wick (2014)

The first “John Wick” cannot boast of the high-stakes plot rates that subsequent films do. And that’s why he’s (almost) the best in the trilogy. Bad guys kill John’s dog. John decides to kill the bad guys. What else do you want?

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Immediately after that comes the second part, which is very slightly inferior to the first. The stakes go up, the missions get bloodier, and John gains ExCommunicado status. Everything looks really cool on screen, especially when Keanu Reeves goes through the entire vocabulary of action jargon in his mesmerizing voice.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Part 3 is only half a step inferior to the second film and the original tape. Here Keanu Reeves shows the full power of his abilities as an action actor. Which, again, is a plus.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

It’s hard not to say that this is an oooooo great movie. (The best. Let’s dance further).

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

The truth is, every time Bill and Tedd meet death, a party starts. True, it is so. But the second part is not such a fun farce as the first. Evil Ted and Evil Bill were not welcome guests, unlike Socrates or Lincoln.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

“Bill & Ted Back in Action” is a charming, heart-warming perspective on growing up, parenting, and even making (and correcting) mistakes. The tape is full of cameos from the first part.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Okay, Keanu did not get a major role in this film – an adaptation of a French novel of the 18th century, it is rather the release of John Malkovich and Glenn Close. Keanu just brings his youth and beauty to this film – and that’s enough.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

We insist that the best role for Keanu Reeves is the one where he plays himself. A round of applause for the movie, which has a cameo showing a bit of a weird and real Keanu.

Dracula / Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

A stellar cast, legendary direction from Francis Ford Coppola, a magnificent, mystical vision of Transylvania. But also: a very, very, very bad British accent from Keanu.