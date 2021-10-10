Keanu Reeves’ haggard look has raised questions from fans 04/25/2021 | Stars, show business

The 56-year-old militant hero was spotted filming in Germany. But his looks have puzzled fans.

Despite the fact that the actor was positive and smiled a lot, the lack of a beard didn’t do him any good. The commentators concluded that he had aged, and also, possibly, gained excess weight. At the same time, Keanu had a hat on his head, so it was difficult to understand what was wrong with his hair. Last fall, he took part in the filming of the sequel to The Matrix, for which he shaved his head, but now, obviously, the hair has already grown back.

Keanu Reeves in Germany

The editors of uznayvse.ru want to add that Keanu is currently filming the fourth film about hitman John Wick. The three previous films became real blockbusters, thanks to which Keanu returned to big cinema.