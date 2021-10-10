Kendall Jenner may be fined for lack of professionalism

The star just didn’t show up on set

The American model Kedall Jenner was sued for lack of professionalism. The Italian brand Liu Jo has accused the celebrity of violating a fashion contract. What happened?

Kendall Jenner was supposed to take part in two shootings of the Liu Jo brand, for which she was to be paid $ 165 million and a 20% service fee. The first photoset took place in July 2019 and in February 2020, the company paid $ 1.35 million for the photo. And for the second shooting, which was supposed to take place in London in March 2020, the model could not come due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on flights. Then Kendall Jenner and the Liu Jo brand agreed to postpone the photoset for the fall, but without an exact date.

Liu Jo said Kendall stopped responding until the brand “informed her that it considered it a breach of contract and therefore the contract was terminated as per the documents.” A spokesman for the company that Kendall represents said: “This claim is unfounded. The leadership, on behalf of Ms Kendall Jenner, has consistently offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill the agreement, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner willingly offered to provide her services, fulfilling her obligations. “

In addition, it turned out that after Kendall moved the shoot to October, the company learned that the model “will travel to Italy in September 2020 to do a photo shoot for another designer.”

Through such actions, Kendall Jenner of the Liu Jo brand had to change the whole concept of the spring-summer 2021 advertising campaign. And this cost the company a lot. So they filed a lawsuit for the model to be fined $ 1.8 million.

