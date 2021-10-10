Kim Kardashian changed black suits for pink

The 40-year-old star looks very bright in new outfits.

American TV star and style icon Kim Kardashian, who recently surprised the audience with a completely black outfit that even covers her face, has changed color. From December 7, she began to be noticed on the streets of New York in outfits that boldly pay tribute to pink.

In preparation for the new episode of the hit Saturday Night Live show, which was supposed to star in Kim, she was photographed in a sparkling outfit – the 40-year-old star was head to toe in pink and with a silver Balenciaga handbag in her hands.

And in the program itself, on October 9, a woman appeared in a bright pink bodysuit that covers the entire body, except for the head, but emphasizes the Kardashian’s signature figure. And here is the exit of the famous beauty in the evening show.

“I’m glad to be here tonight to show you guys that I am so much more than just a pretty face … and nice hair. And great makeup. And amazing breasts. And the perfect ass. In fact, I am much more than the reference photo that my sisters show to their plastic surgeons, ”Kim spoke in this excerpt.

We will remind, recently divorced Kardashian answered the question whether she will have a fifth child.

