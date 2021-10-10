Kim Kardashian spoke about the reasons for the divorce from Kanye West

Celebrity puts an end to fan speculation

On the eve of Kim Kardashian, she became the guest host of the popular US evening show Saturday Night Live. “I know, I’m also surprised that I’m here,” the celebrity began her performance. “I haven’t had any recent movie premieres.” Then she plunged into discussions about childhood, her scandalous fame and the reasons for her divorce from Kanye West. Reportedly, ex-husband helped her write the text of the monologue for the show.















“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said to applause. – The richest black man in America, a talented genius who gave me four incredible children. The reason for our divorce is the same – his personality. “

Kim Kardashian in New York, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced after nearly seven years of marriage. The reality star filed divorce papers in court in February this year, shortly after it became known about the rapper’s mental problems. Last summer, he launched a controversial presidential campaign, during which he made a number of controversial statements. Including Kanye, he revealed the family secret, admitting that he asked his spouse to get rid of the first pregnancy (by their daughter North).