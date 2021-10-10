Kristen Stewart has prepared a special message to Princes William and Harry

London, October 10. “Twilight” star actress Kristen Stewart recently admitted that for her the role of Princess Diana in the acclaimed film “Spencer” was a very frightening undertaking. At the same time, the star sincerely hopes that her new work will please the sons of the late Queen of Hearts – Prince William and Harry, writes Elle.

“I hope they watch this tape and understand that we love it much more than perhaps it is shown and said in the film,” Stewart admitted at the premiere of the drama at the London Film Festival a week ago.

Stewart, 31, played Diana Spencer during a difficult period in her life – Christmas Eve 1991 in Sandringham. The events take place a year before they part with Charles in December 1992.

The plot is fictional, but based on real historical facts. It was at this time, according to the plot, that Diana decided to take a desperate step – to end her relationship with the prince once and for all.

Kristen Stewart clarified that it was difficult for her to play such an iconic character. The nervous system kept failing, the actress compared the experience to a roller coaster.

“I knew it would be a long process and that I would learn a lot here; and that it will be painful, but also fun and joyful. And I was ready for all this, ”Kristen shared with one Australian digital publication.

Earlier it was reported that Kristen Stewart appeared at the premiere of the film about Princess Diana with a new haircut.