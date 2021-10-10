Lamsa – about his resignation, the reasons for the defeat and the strengths of Kartaev

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the defeat to SKA (0: 5) in the KHL regular championship match.

– First of all, I would like to apologize to the fans for such a match, they did not deserve to watch such a game. We started the match badly, there was no emotion or movement. The coaching staff and I need to draw conclusions and understand what is the reason for such a bad start. Against SKA it is difficult to return to the game, losing two goals. We had chances to score in the majority, we played well in the second period. But an unsuccessful rebound, and the score became 0: 3.

– Explain why Granlund is lost in all important matches and cannot even realize almost one hundred percent chances that his partners create for him?

“I think Granlund wasn’t the problem today. He got sick before this match. I will note that today the whole team was not ready.

– But you are worried about how Granlund plays in important matches?

– No, I’m not worried. I remember how he and Manninen interacted well a year ago.

– Do you admit that after a home defeat with a score of 0: 5, the head coach of the losing team may be dismissed?

– I shouldn’t deal with such questions. I need to prepare the team for the next match.

– Do the management have any questions for you? Ufa plays unsuccessfully in October.

– There are no such moments. We played our best away game of the season against SKA, and today our worst.

– Highlight the strengths of Kartaev. He loses face-offs and power struggles …

– He underwent surgery in the summer, he needs more playing time to get in shape. Alalykin missed the game, Kadeikin is injured. This also needs to be taken into account.

– Why does Salavat act monotonously in the majority? Do you require creativity from hockey players and Viktor Kozlov, who is responsible for playing in the majority?

– Coaches try to pay a lot of attention to the majority. Yes, lately we have not been able to throw in the majority. Viktor Kozlov is responsible for this, but we constantly have chances to give up. Today we have used new developments, including with Mukhamadullin. Unfortunately, while the puck does not go into the goal.

– Don’t you think you can try new special brigades?

– You know that Amirov, Kadeikin and Tikhonov do not play because of injuries. They are important in the majority. We need to be patient. In the future, we will be able to change the game in this component, – the GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports the words of Lamsa.

