Lando Norris: The team minimized losses

The best result of McLaren at the Turkish Grand Prix was the seventh place of Lando Norris. His teammate Daniel Riccardo did not score points, finishing thirteenth. The British team believes that the results are in line with the speed of the car this weekend.

Lando Norris (7th): “Due to the conditions on the track, the race was very long and difficult. Over the course of the race, it was not easy to maintain the intermediate tires in the working range, but I think that we have achieved everything we could – I am happy with the seventh place.

On this route, the task was reduced to minimizing losses – we achieved the best possible result. I’m happy, but now I need to improve in the next race. It’s important to keep attacking to win back! “

Daniel Riccardo (13th): “There were only four laps in the race, during which I had a good pace, but the rest of the distance was difficult. In the beginning, the front tires lacked grip, so it was difficult to stay close behind the rivals. After the pit stop, the rear tires lacked grip, but after a while the situation improved.

During the four laps of the second segment, I felt that the tires allowed attack. I was even delighted and thought that with each lap I would go faster and faster, but after four laps the rear tires again stopped holding the track, so the final ten laps were painful – I just tried to get to the finish line.

We fought for points, and the strategy gave us excellent chances, but the tires behaved unpredictably. I know that others were able to drive a longer first leg, but I saw the condition of my tires – they were practically worn out.

Unfortunately, we were not very strong in the race, but the team will analyze everything. The good news is that soon we will go to a country where there will be a lot of steaks. That is why I am looking forward to the stage in Austin! “

Andreas Seidl, Team Leader: “We are leaving Turkey with six points earned for the Constructors’ Cup. Today we took all the points that were available to us, given the pace this weekend. Unfortunately, the wet weather did not change the situation for the better for us – Lando and Daniel could not achieve more.

Thanks to everyone in the team who worked on the track and at the base, our riders and colleagues from Mercedes HPP. Everyone has been working hard this weekend. Forward to the next stage. “