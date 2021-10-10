Legally blonde Reese Witherspoon caught in the arms of Nirvana star

World famous Hollywood actress and producer Reese Witherspoon decided to entertain her followers on her Instagram page a little and turned into a “real serious journalist”. She added several videos on this topic, accompanying them with an explanation that they were talking about the upcoming broadcast of the “Morning Show”.

“I’m a serious journalist .. ok? Swipe to see who makes a guest appearance on today’s episode of @themorningshow! (I’m a serious journalist … okay? Slide your finger over who’s a guest on today’s episode of @themorningshow!), ”The Big Little Lies star suggested.

For the episode “Legally Blonde” opted for a classic burgundy cashmere coat and a black shirt. In another photo, she is posing in a blue dress.

The guest star of the morning show was legendary David Eric “Dave” Grohl, an American rock musician, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer who first gained recognition and fame as the drummer for the grunge band Nirvana.

This choice of the guest amused the fans of the program.

“So good! (This is great!) “,” I hope, we’ll bang this evening (I hope we hit this evening) “, – write the fans, and declare their love to both stars.

