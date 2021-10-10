Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp naked: the sexiest Hollywood actors

Many girls have watched films with their favorite Hollywood beauties dozens of times and imagined themselves in their arms. Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and other actors conquer the fans not only with their charisma, but also with their smart form.
OBOZREVATEL decided to make a spicy selection of the sexiest male buttocks that have appeared in the movies.
Channing Tatum
Sexy American actor Channing Tatum in the film “Super Mike” flashing bare buttocks at the beginning of the film.
Charlie Hunnam
English actor Charlie Hunnam in season 7 of the series “Children of Anarchy” starred in an intimate scene. American viewers criticized the naked actor who was shown on television.
Edward Norton
Famous American actor Edward Norton in the film Birdman starred naked and showed sports buttocks.
Michael Fassbender
Irish actor Michael Fassbender starred in the film “Shame”, which talks about sexual addiction.
Johnny Depp
The cult Hollywood actor Johnny Depp starred in the film in 1985 “Private Resort”where his naked body was shown.
Christian Bale
Christian Bale spent a long time preparing for the filming “American Psycho”… His character is obsessed with his own appearance, so the actor had to work on his figure in the gym.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Young Leonardo DiCaprio starred nude in historical drama “Full eclipse”.
