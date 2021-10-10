Lesya Nikityuk repeated the image of Kardashian: a photo in a total black suit and an ambiguous reaction of fans

40-year-old Kim Kardashian rocked the fashion industry with a socialite in a Balenciaga sheath dress that completely covered her face. A daring trend has reached Ukraine. Four days later, the former Kanye West was repeated by 33-year-old Lesya Nikityuk.

It looks like she tried on the image of total black for TV filming, but hastened to demonstrate it at the autumn Khreshchatyk. Right in the middle of the street, Lesya Nikityuk appeared in a covered satin dress with dropped shoulders, long mittens and an airy train.

Lightweight fabric was gathered at the waist to expose the presenter’s long legs. Therefore, after Kim Kardashian, she put on black leggings. The outfit was completed by shoes with low stilettos – like two drops similar to those that the socialite wore on the eve of the Met Gala.

Lesya Nikityuk repeated the image of Kim Kardashian / Photo from instagram leading and socialite

Recall, shortly before the Met Gala ball, Kim Kardashian showed similar images of total black: she came to the Kanye West concert in a black jumpsuit and balaclava with slits in her eyes, and in New York she embarrassed her with a leather ensemble.

The network’s reaction to the image of Lesya Nikityuk:

