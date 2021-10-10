“Let’s remember the players with the mood with which they sit. There is very little faith in them “, reports Lost about Virtus.pro – Dota 2

Commentator Dmitry “LightOfHeaven” Kupriyanov spoke about the emotional state of Virtus.pro players.

“It somehow happened that when I go out for lunch or breakfast, Virtus.pro players are sitting there. And there is little joy. Their faces – as if someone had a commemoration or they are going to bury someone.

I don’t know why such faces. They are in the top 100 best players in the world, have already made a lot of money, have already gone to a tournament, are already getting a lot of experience, but they are tilting something.

In my opinion, im [игрокам Virtus.pro] you need to learn from Team Spirit: just keep learning how to play Dota, be stable and reliable.

To be honest, let’s remember the Virtus.pro players with the attitude with which they sit. There is very little faith in them, “Kupriyanov summed up.

On October 10, the Russian club will play against Aster. If Virtus.pro wins, it will guarantee itself a place in the upper bracket of The International 10 playoffs.

The International 10 kicked off on October 7th. The prize fund of the championship is $ 40 million.

