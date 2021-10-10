Mark Cuban tried to convince Ellen DeGeneres to accept Dogecoin

Following the Dallas Mavericks decision to accept Dogecoin as a payment for goods last month, billionaire Mark Cuban appears to be trying to get other big names to consider using a meme-based token as a form of payment.

In a virtual interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Kubin said that Dogecoin (DOGE) may have started out as a joke, but is now “turning into digital currency.” The owner of Dallas Mavericks mentioned the success of the basketball team store following the adoption of the token in March and recommended DeGeneres “look at him looking for an Ellen store,” stating that the store “can sell a lot of things for Dogecoin.”

“We will definitely do it,” DeGeneres said. “I am interested in Dogecoin and I really want to know more about it.”

Regarding cryptocurrency and DOGE in particular, the talk show host later explained on Twitter that she wasn’t sure she “understood or knew how to pronounce it, but it was definitely fun to say.” DeGeneres had already launched her own intangible token under the name “Woman with a Cat” to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, one pack of which was sold today for $ 14,555.

Cuban predicted the DOGE price could reach $ 1 if more people use the token to buy Dallas Mavericks merchandise, and the basketball team reportedly accepted 122,000 DOGE as of April 13 – roughly $ 32,757 at time of publication – with sales rising by 550% in the last month.

“I would not say that [DOGE] Is the best investment in the world, but much better than a lottery ticket, “Cuban said on Ellen’s Show.” It’s a great way to learn and understand cryptocurrencies. “

While Dogecoin has seen more than 14,000% growth in a year, the token’s price has dropped below $ 0.30 since hitting an all-time high of over $ 0.40 earlier this month. Viewers of The Ellen Show are estimated at 1.5 million as of March – could potentially raise this price if at least some of them show the same enthusiasm as the Cuban by buying DOGE.