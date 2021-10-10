Matthew McConaughey could have played instead of DiCaprio in “Titanic”, but missed the role

The director of the famous film said that the actor did not get in touch for a long time.

American actor, film director, screenwriter and producer, Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey admitted that he was supposed to play Jack in Titanic along with Kate Winslet, but the role ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio. The Interstellar star made his announcement in a new episode of the podcast with Rob Lowe. According to him, what happened is unclear, since it seemed to him that the role already belonged to him.

“I read the script with Kate Winslet and it didn’t look like it was an audition – they were filming and it looked like it was screen test. Then we left, and someone from the management followed us and said: “Everything is just wonderful.” And he kind of hugged me. And I thought that the role was mine, ”McConaughey said.

Then Matthew was faced with the fact: in “Titanic” in the role of Jack will star Leonardo DiCaprio. According to Makhonagi, he did not even receive an offer. “I thought, ‘Where is my agent? He has problems, “” – said the actor.

Titanic director James Cameron gave various reasons why DiCaprio was chosen to play Jack. Once, a couple of years ago, in an interview, he said that Matthew really read the role first, and then Leo came, who at the interview stage conquered all the employees – from the accountant to the security woman. It was then that the director thought that DiCaprio should be taken.

In Titanic, Gwyneth Paltrow also claimed the role of Rose. However, Cameron also “rejected” her. In another interview, Cameron gave a different reason. According to him, McConaughey and Paltrow did not get in touch for a long time and said that the characters were “not interesting enough.” “They missed their chance, and I don’t give a second one,” the director said.

