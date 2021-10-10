Max Verstappen: It’s nice to regain leadership in the championship

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finished second and third in Turkey, bringing Red Bull Racing their second double podium finish of the season.

With six stages to go to the end of the season, Max Verstappen leads the individual standings, six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. In the Constructors’ Cup, Red Bull Racing is thirty-six points behind Mercedes.

Max Verstappen (2nd): “The second and third places are an excellent result for the team. Today the race turned out to be simple – in general, we have a good day.

In the race, the whole task was reduced to monitoring the condition of the rubber – it was necessary to ensure that it would withstand until the finish line. In such a situation, piloting is not too much fun, because you always want to attack with all your might.

In any case, today we have maximized the result – it is nice to regain leadership in the individual competition. I would like our car to be faster, but we continue to fight and will attack. Let’s see how competitive we will be in the next races. “

Sergio Perez (3rd): “I am very happy about the podium, because the race was not easy for me – at times it was difficult and tiring, so now I am glad. Quite a long time has passed since my last podium – in two or three previous races I had to finish in the top three, but I had no luck.

I got off to a good start. I think there was contact between Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly when the three of us passed the first turn. I was afraid that I would not be able to pass either, but in the end everything ended well for me.

On the first segment, I was uncomfortable behind the wheel, but on the second I was able to attack when necessary. I used all my experience to win the podium for the team. Lewis was close and very fast, while at that moment I had serious problems with the tires. I did not rule out that he could overtake me – we fought well, and I stayed ahead. Lewis is one of the best riders, so I like to fight him.

When I stood on the podium, I saw a lot of Mexican flags. We are so far from home, so it’s nice to see this kind of support in Turkey. I think we can draw a lot of conclusions from today’s race. The team has achieved an excellent result, and now we are preparing for Austin. “