Medvedev had an excellent start in Indian Wells: he broke an opponent in a draw of 44 blows and crushed with physics – 10/10/2021

Daniil Medvedev continues to perform powerfully on the North American hard. After victories at the US Open and in Toronto and the semi-finals in Cincinnati, he started in Indian Wells – and in the first round he beat Mackenzie MacDonald 6: 4, 6: 2 without any problems. After the match, the Russian spoke about the conditions in California.

The court is very slow, the balls are slow – they don’t fly fast enough. Therefore, in every match that I saw on TV, there were rallies of 35 strokes. So it’s not easy for everyone. Physical fitness will be key. And physically I’m ready – this is the most important thing Daniil Medvedev Russian tennis player

Physical excellence was one of the key elements in Medvedev’s victory over MacDonald. This was especially noticeable in the second set. Especially after Daniel won this 44-hit exchange.

After that, the match, in which there was some kind of struggle, quickly turned into a one-sided story – MacDonald lost five games in a row. The next game after this exchange, the American began with a warning for wasting time – because he simply did not have time to catch his breath.

And then, in general, there was a feeling that the American was more often half a step late for the ball, more often in a hurry with an attempt to complete the rally. Between the points, he had difficulty recovering – and Medvedev pressed psychologically, because he was always ready in two seconds and with a terrifyingly determined look was waiting for an opponent. And I was ready to run endlessly and tired, pulling out everything.

By the way, that rally of 44 strikes ended also quite symptomatically for the match – MacDonald’s mistake in a situation where he had the opportunity to gain a positional advantage. The American had many of them.

They are considered unforced, but you need to understand the context. Medvedev plays so brilliantly deep behind the backline that it constantly put pressure on Mackenzie – as if he could not exactly feel where to hit in such situations, how strong and sharp. Because the slightest miscalculation in these parameters led to the fact that Daniel opened the exchange with one blow.

The ones around him were especially juicy. And they began to pass from the second point in the match. As a result, Daniel won more than half of the points when the American went to the net. And if he did not strive to finish the exchange quickly, then it was even worse for him – the Russian had 15 out of 20 draws longer than 8 strokes.

In general, the already familiar situation developed – MacDonald simply did not know how he could win, he constantly felt doubts. And these doubts led to additional errors in situations where half-chances appeared. Plus, he couldn’t catch the Russian’s serve at all and didn’t create a single break point for himself.