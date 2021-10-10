Movie poster of Crimea from 20 to 26 May: the next “fast and furious” of Vin Diesel

“FORSAGE-9” 12+

Director: Justin Lin

Country: USA

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime, Adventure

Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Natalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker

About what: Dominic Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and his son Brian, however, they know that a new danger is always somewhere nearby. This time, Dominic will have to face the ghosts of the past if he wants to save those closest to him. The team comes together again to prevent a daring plan to take over the world from the most dangerous criminal and reckless driver they’ve ever encountered. The situation is complicated by the fact that this man is the brother of Dominic Jacob, who was expelled from the family many years ago …











“THE SPIRIT OF DISCONTINUED” 6+

Director: Elaine Bogan, Ennio Torresan

Country: USA

Genre: Cartoon, Adventure, Family, Western

Voices: Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, McKenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Gary A. Hacker, Aisa Gonzalez

About what: Lucky Prescott is a young rebel, just like her mother, a legendary fearless rider who hardly remembers her daughter. After another prank, the caring aunt Cora, who raised the girl, sends her to live with her father. Now all Lucky dreams of is to break free from the tiny sleepy town. Everything changes when she meets Spirit – a wild mustang, as stubborn and independent as herself. After Spirit falls into the hands of a heartless cowboy and his accomplices, Lucky, accompanied by new friends, embarks on a journey full of dangers to save him …











LINDEMANN: LIVE IN MOSCOW 18+

Director: Sergey Gray

Country: Germany

Genre: music

Cast: Till Lindemann, Peter Tägtgren, Sebastian Tägtgren, Jonathan Olssen, Sebastian Swalland

About what: On March 15, 2020, Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann and Swedish multi-instrumentalist and producer Peter Tägtgren took the stage of the Moscow VTB Arena with the LINDEMANN project and held two triumphant shows.

Session Schedule

