Neymar intends to end his career in the national team after the World Cup in Qatar

Striker PSG and Brazilian national team Neymar admitted that he is thinking about retirement in the national team after the World Cup in Qatar. The footballer’s words are quoted by Goal.
“I think this is my last world championship. I view him this way because I don’t know if I have the fortitude to keep playing football. Therefore, I will do my best to perform well, to win with my country, to fulfill my main childhood dream, ”said Neymar.
The 29-year-old has played for the Brazilian national team since 2010. However, Neymar did not make it to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, despite the support of Pele and the demands of fans to include the striker in the team’s bid. During the final of the 2014 World Cup, Neymar was injured and was unable to help his team in the decisive matches. In the semifinals of the home World Cup, Brazil suffered a crushing defeat to the German national team (1: 7), and then lost in the match for third place to Holland (0: 3). In 2016, Neymar helped Brazil’s Olympic team win their first Games title. In 2018, at the World Championships in Russia, Brazil with Neymar in the squad reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they lost to Belgium (1: 2). In total, the forward played 113 matches for the national team and scored 69 goals.
The Brazilian national team is confidently leading the qualification for the 2022 World Cup in the South American zone. The Brazilians have won nine victories in nine matches and are ahead of their nearest rival – Argentina – by eight points. Four best teams of the zone will receive direct tickets to Qatar.