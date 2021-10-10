Neymar intends to end his career in the national team after the World Cup in Qatar

The 29-year-old has played for the Brazilian national team since 2010. However, Neymar did not make it to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, despite the support of Pele and the demands of fans to include the striker in the team’s bid. During the final of the 2014 World Cup, Neymar was injured and was unable to help his team in the decisive matches. In the semifinals of the home World Cup, Brazil suffered a crushing defeat to the German national team (1: 7), and then lost in the match for third place to Holland (0: 3). In 2016, Neymar helped Brazil’s Olympic team win their first Games title. In 2018, at the World Championships in Russia, Brazil with Neymar in the squad reached the quarterfinals of the tournament, where they lost to Belgium (1: 2). In total, the forward played 113 matches for the national team and scored 69 goals.