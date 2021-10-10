Oleg Taktarov called Tyson Fury a simulator

Prominent Russian UFC veteran Oleg Taktarov believes the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in today’s fight with the ex-world champion Deontay Wilder , deliberately found himself in two consecutive knockdowns, playing to the public.

“Tyson Fury is still that showman – there was an opportunity to fall, he fell to add beauty, like, I’m so persistent. The second time he caught it a little, but he also could not fall. But his opponent fell for the first time for real.

The whole battle was going in waves. Tyson gives Wilder a round to work, then hangs on him with his whole body, and then begins to beat him. But in the third round, they failed to knock out. This was repeated three times during the battle. Once again, such a slide was from the seventh to the eighth round, and then in the end. In the eleventh round, Fury already realized that he was breathing well, he had enough strength, so he gave it all and knocked out Wilder. Anything he did, I would do that too. Straight one to one. It lets you work, throw out power blows, then hangs on it, and easily beats beautifully, ”Taktarov said in a live broadcast on his Instagram.

Recall that today in Las Vegas the third fight between Fury and Wilder took place, where Fury won by knockout in the 11th round.