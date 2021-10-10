Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from her movie

Colleagues took up arms against the actor, whom the ex-girlfriend accused of violence.

Shia LaBeouf lost the lead in the psychological horror film Don’t Worry Sweetheart a couple of months ago. Then it was reported that the actor left the project due to conflicts in the schedule, but now People managed to find out that the director of the film Olivia Wilde made the decision to fire the actor.

Journalists from Variety have also stated this in a new article about the future of the star after a lawsuit filed against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. According to the publication, citing insiders close to the project, LaBeouf “displayed bad behavior and his style contradicted the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.” Harry Styles is now in the cast instead of Shaya.

Recall that in early December, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual and physical violence and beating. The actor in several letters to the media repented of his behavior, but then said that many statements “do not correspond to reality.”

Olivia Wilde previously supported the FKA Twigs network by posting a screenshot of one of the articles with her Instagram recognition. In addition, in a recent interview, she noted how glad she is to have Styles involved in her project.

Author: Svetlana Levkina