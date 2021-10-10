On both sides of the comics. Actors Who Played DC and Marvel Characters | Cinema | Culture

The comic book industry has been in a cold war for a long time. Two giants – DC and Marvel Studios – have acquired whole armies of their own superheroes who, with varying degrees of success, save the world and plunge supervillains into oblivion. All these Avengers, X-Men, Batmen and Supermen have quite visible armies of fans, films with multimillion-dollar budgets and billions of dollars are being made about their adventures.

The confrontation between DC and Marvel in general does not go beyond clarifying preferences. But with the development of the respective MCUs, a new problem has emerged. – can actors act both there and there? This is usually resolved by an appropriate contract, which will not allow, for example, Chris Hemsworth try on a Superman costume or Batman mask, and Henry Cavill – try your hand at the role of, say, Iron Man. But the cast of any superhero movie – it is not only the leading actors. And those, the rest, have the opportunity to change the team. For example, Russell CroweJor-El (Kal-El’s father, known as Clark Kent and Superman on Earth) in the DC film Man of Steel, will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder – the fourth part of the solo series about the god of thunder from the Marvel studio. True, it is not yet known in what role. But there were other “defectors” as well.

Jared Leto: Joker and Morbius

DC MCU Jared Leto played one of the most famous characters – Joker. True, not everyone liked his appearance in the film “Suicide Squad”; Summer was even recognized as the worst Joker of all time (especially in contrast – after the release of “Joker” Todd Phillips) and was not taken to the “Justice League”. And in general, it seems, was excluded from the future film comics of this studio, so it is not surprising that the Oscar winner signed up to work in the film comics of the Marvel studio. True, not in the one that Disney oversees. Summer is set to play Dr. Michael Morbius in Sony Picture’s Morbius; in this series so far only “Venom” has been released with Tom Hardy, well, “Morbius” should be expected in 2022.

Jared Leto. www.globallookpress.com

Tom Hardy: Venom and Bane

Myself Tom Hardy also doesn’t seem to see much of a difference between the comics of the two studios. True, he played a masked villain for DC – Bane, who confronted Batman in the movie Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight Rises. Well, from Marvel, he got a relatively positive Venom. This superhero – a character in the spin-off series for the Spider-Man comic strip and the result of a journalist’s collaboration Eddie Broca and an alien symbiote, which together can do a lot. The first film about Venom was released in 2018 (and grossed a solid $ 856 million at the box office); premiere of the second part – “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” – was postponed due to the coronavirus and will take place possibly in September 2021.

Tom Hardy. Shutterstock.com

Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool and Green Lantern

DC’s arsenal isn’t just about Batman and Superman, and Marvel isn’t just about the Avengers. Ryan Reynolds eventually appeared in several film comics of both publishers at once – played in the movie “Blade: Trinity”, the series “X-Men” and the “Deadpool” dilogy (all this is Marvel), and once tried his hand as a Green Lantern – DC comics character. Another thing is that “Green Lantern” turned out to be a failed project, did not become part of the expanded universe and did not even receive a sequel, but with Deadpool it seems to be for a long time – this character is going to be made part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, apparently, in some distant future.

Ryan Reynolds. Commons.wikimedia.org

Halle Berry: Storm and Catwoman

Have Halle Berry joining DC also turned out to be not the most successful experience in his career. Since the beginning of the 2000s, the actress starred in the Marvel series “X-Men” (it was made by the XX Century Fox film company), played a mutant named Storm there and was liked by fans of these comics. But in 2004, she agreed to star in Catwoman; this project has been in the “production hell” for a long time and, perhaps, it would have been better to stay there further. The picture failed at the box office, it was scolded by critics, and Berry received the not very prestigious Golden Raspberry prize for it. – literally 4 years after his “Oscar” for “Ball of Monsters”. The sequel, of course, did not follow, but Halle Berry returned to her Storm and played her in several more films.

Halle Berry. Commons.wikimedia.org

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje: Algrim the Strong and Killer Croc

This British actor of Nigerian descent mainly stars on television. His extensive filmography includes the TV series Lost and Game of Thrones and even small roles in the films Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls and The Bourne Identity. But curiously, unlike everyone else in this collection Akinnuoye-Agbaje played in the films of the cinematic universes of the two studios – he has starred in Thor 2: The Kingdom of Darkness (Marvel) and Suicide Squad (DC). True, there is subtlety – his characters in these films were monsters, and in order to perform their roles well, the actor had to wear a lot of makeup, under which his face was difficult to see.