Orlando Bloom spends time with her son from Miranda Kerr – showbiz – tsn.ua

They decided to follow the example of Jennifer Lopez and relax in Italy.

Actor Orlando Bloom on the eve of the summer gala concert UNICEF italia and LuisaViaRoma arrived on the Italian island of Capri. Together with the famous actor, his 10-year-old son Flynn, who was born in a relationship with model Miranda Kerr, flew in. The boy and his father were photographed by the paparazzi on the yacht and during a walk.

Orlando Bloom with his son / Getty Images

But it seems that Orlando arrived in Italy not only with his eldest son, but with his beloved Katy Perry and their little daughter Daisy Dove. The singer was also photographed on the yacht, when she was holding her daughter in her arms.

Katy Perry with her daughter / Getty Images

But Orlando and Katie aren’t the only celebrities hanging out in Capri right now. A superstar also rests on a yacht in this region of Italy. Jennifer Lopez with her boyfriend Ben Affleck… The couple has already been photographed together several times.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck / Getty Images

