Paparazzi filmed Jennifer Lopez on a date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Two weeks after the official confirmation of the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, reporters caught them together again. The 51-year-old singer and 48-year-old actor went on a date at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. The paparazzi managed to photograph them getting into the car. In the Rolls-Royce, Jennifer smiled and was clearly in great spirits.

Later, the paparazzi managed to take several pictures of the lovers already at the restaurant (unfortunately, these frames are not available to us). They show that Ben chose a discreet outfit in dark shades for the evening, and Jennifer was wearing a beige color. With the help of cropped shorts, the singer managed to emphasize slender legs. Jen was wearing an elongated light jacket and a Yves Saint Laurent straw handbag on a gold chain. But the main decoration of Lopez was, of course, a bright smile.

Recall that the couple began dating again 17 years after breaking up – Ben and Jennifer were together from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged.

Together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben brings up three children, Jennifer has two children from ex-husband Mark Anthony.







