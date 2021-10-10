Pierre Gasly We had one of the best races of the season

Pierre Gasly finished sixth in Turkey, bringing AlphaTauri the first points from the Dutch Grand Prix. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished 14th in the race and missed points for the fifth time in a row.

Pierre Gasly (6th): “I am very happy to be back at the finish line in the top six. I think today we had one of the best races of the season, especially given the difficult conditions. It’s great that despite the five-second penalty, I finished just ten seconds from the podium.

The incident in the first corner was the result of an unfortunate combination of circumstances – I was caught between the cars of Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, we touched a little, but that was enough for Alonso to turn around. I apologize.

After I had a high pace – I’m happy with the speed of the car this weekend. It’s nice that we were fast again, starting on Friday. “

Yuki Tsunoda (14th): “I am really disappointed with the result, because today I could finish in the top ten. At the very beginning, I put too much pressure on the tires in the fight against Lewis Hamilton, so later it was difficult to maintain a high pace.

Unfortunately, I had a U-turn that ruined the whole race for me. Today I learned a lot again from doing many laps on intermediate tires. However, I am disappointed as I was hoping to earn points that would help the team in the constructors’ championship. “

Franz Toast, Team Leader: “We had a pretty successful weekend in Turkey. Yesterday we reached the qualifying finals with two cars. Unfortunately, today, in the first corner, Pierre made contact with Alonso – he received a five-second penalty for this, which he had to serve at the pit stop. Nonetheless, Pierre finished sixth ahead of Lando Norris with fantastic performance in challenging conditions.

This was the first time that riders had to drive so many laps on intermediate tires, so none of the engineers knew how much distance they could handle and how well they would perform. That is why it turned out to be difficult to choose the moment for the pit stop, but our strategists coped brilliantly, especially in working with Pierre, having carried out his stop at the right moment.

Yuki also had a good start and rode eighth for several laps, keeping Hamilton behind for a long time, showing an excellent pace. Unfortunately, it was later turned around and dropped to 14th place. He rarely piloted on wet roads, so he learned a lot. Now Yuki has a better understanding of how the intermediate tires and the car work in such conditions.

In general, the team has achieved a good result this weekend, earning the necessary points to fight for the fifth place in the Constructors’ Cup. Now we are preparing for a trip to the United States. “