Pitt and Jolie spent an astronomical amount on divorce

The process of carving up jointly acquired property and disputes over custody of children may last for several more years

Over the five years that the divorce process of the once sexiest couple in Hollywood has been going on, both parties have spent a million dollars on defending their own interests. But, according to insiders, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can become noticeably poorer by a pretty tidy sum, because the scandalous case of the division of property and the battle for custody of six children is likely to last a very long time. In the worst case, the once close people will betray another six years in court …

In general, Pitt is trying to negotiate joint custody with Jolie. But the mother-heroine, about whose difficult character has long been legendary, categorically disagrees with this formulation of the question. The actress is ready for joint custody of the heirs only on one condition – if the ex-husband allows her to take the children from Los Angeles. But the separation from the guys is not at all included in the plans of the Fight Club star, especially since the former had already announced her desire to move from the USA to the UK.

The 45-year-old actress literally rebelled against life in her native country, where a series of anti-racist protests recently took place. The pogroms and chaos on the streets of American cities made Jolie think about the future of her adopted offspring, who have African and Asian roots.

By the way, during the scandalous process, the guardianship authorities and representatives of the FBI have not found confirmation of domestic violence, which Pitt allegedly used against his own children; reported by Daily Mail.

Realizing that the case could end not in her favor, Jolie did not hesitate to use heavy artillery in the form of testimony from her own children. So, 19-year-old Maddox, with whom a father of many children once had a serious conflict during a flight from France to the United States on a drunken shop, has already told the court about the inappropriate behavior of the pope. The actor’s 14-year-old biological daughter Shiloh, who decided to abandon the double surname of Jolie-Pitt’s parents in favor of Jolie, also added fuel to the fire.