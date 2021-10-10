Rashevsky: Winnipeg management approved the extension of the contract with Dynamo

Dynamo Moscow forward Dmitry Rashevsky spoke about the reaction of the Winnipeg Jets to the extension of the contract with Dynamo.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the fans on such a very difficult and strong-willed victory. In fact, Severstal is a strong team that plays active hockey. We were ready for this. Somewhere we made mistakes and conceded unnecessary goals, but we got together, realized the majority and brought the game to victory.

Birthday goal? I hit it well. Sasha Petunin had a very good change, I ran out at speed, Tyoma Volkov hit the puck – I ran in, pulled away, added creativity and scored. Is the Forsberg-style puck my hit number? No, this is an improvisation that takes place once a year.

Of course, I feel an additional responsibility. When you play in the first two lines, your job is to score goals and pass assists. In every game I try to fulfill all the requirements for myself.

I talked to people who know hockey and they said they needed to stay at home for another year. It is necessary to get stronger physically and become a more stable player, so I did not think for a long time and signed a contract with Dynamo for another additional year. Who were among these people? My parents took part in this issue, but there are also hockey experts with whom I communicate and keep in touch. The same management of Winnipeg approved this decision and said that I was doing the right thing, ”Sergei Yemelyanov, the correspondent of the Championship, reports Rashevsky’s words.