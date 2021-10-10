Red Bull would be very grateful if Gasley could hold back at least one Mercedes, Christian Horner reports – Auto

The head of “Red Bull” Christian Horner suggested that the pilot of the “Alpha Tauri” Pierre Gasly to hold back the cars of “Mercedes”.

Gasli will start the Turkish Grand Prix fourth, Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas first, team-mate Lewis Hamilton 11th, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen second.

“Pierre showed an outstanding performance. He is always in great shape on Saturdays. Hopefully he will earn points in this race as well.

Of course, we will be very grateful if he holds at least one Mercedes, – admitted Horner.

Team advisor Helmut Marko in an interview with RTL noted the speed of the Mercedes on the track in Istanbul:

“Of course it would be very cool to come off. If we can overtake [Боттаса]then it will be easier to defend against Hamilton.

Hamilton will be in the group of leaders, it’s a matter of time. The Mercedes has a very good speed. Let’s see what the weather will be like, because so far the forecasts have not always come true. “

Mercedes took a chance and replaced only half of the power plant for Hamilton. For a smaller penalty – so as not to give the Grand Prix to Verstappen

There is a hole in the F1 rules: there is no penalty for pushing out on the first lap. Verstappen uses it most actively.

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram