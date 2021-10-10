Rogozin called the film “The Martian” with Matt Damon bullshit

The head of Roscosmos and producer of the film “Challenge” Dmitry Rogozin explained why it is important to make a movie in space, while on Earth they have long learned to embody the most fantastic pictures on the screen.

“The Hollywood movie” The Martian “was watched, right? Well, this is nonsense, – said the Russian politician in a new report on the NTV channel. “We can’t film this on Earth. Because the parameters of the experiment are laid, which should be real. So, of course, there are computer graphics, animation, anything you want can be removed – that the horns of a person will suddenly grow on the forehead during a conversation. Everything can be removed. But it’s just not true. “

For Roskomos, all this is, indeed, not a movie, but an experiment. What if a person in orbit gets injured or seriously ill? Until today, the answer was frighteningly simple: urgently to lower the astronaut to Earth, but if the health indicators do not allow this, then the sick pilot will have to stay in space.

The plot of the “Challenge” just simulates a similar situation: an astronaut needs a complex operation, and a woman-cardiac surgeon (played by Yulia Peresild) is urgently sent to the ISS, who still needs to be promptly prepared for the flight. And so the actress in reality accomplishes the feat of her character. Her example inspires confidence that complex situations in space will receive new solutions.

Recall that the 2015 film “The Martian” was directed by the master of science fiction Ridley Scott. The main role in the film was played by Matt Damon. The picture told about an astronaut who had to survive alone on the red planet.

