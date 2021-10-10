Roots Have Not Lost: Miley Grew Out of the Room, Martin Gore Out of Depeche Mode | Articles

Eminem enters the ring, Miley Cyrus becomes Alice in Wonderland, and Selena Gomez wins the hearts of South American slum dwellers. This week, the superstars were having fun and experimenting with might and main. Izvestia talks about the most interesting results.

Clip of the week

Eminem – Higher

Having released the album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B a month ago, Eminem has just now been honored to present a video for a song from it. Higher is really one of the most successful tracks on the disc, with unconditional hit potential. But the video claims to be more. The rapper here appears in the form of a boxer who announces his return to the ring and trains before a responsible fight. It rhymes with the lyrics of the song, the essence of which boils down to the fact that he is still oh-ho and is still ready to conquer new heights.

Most of the video was shot in black and white overexposed image, sometimes with deliberate distortion of proportions. But right in the middle, music and monochrome footage are interrupted by a color insert imitating a sports TV plot. Eminem is predicted in him to be defeated, he sends everyone and leaves the frame, after which the track resumes. As a result, we will never know whether the author’s alter ego or his aggressive escapades won and remained empty bravado of the downed pilot. But this understatement has its own charm. The single’s very straightforward message immediately acquires additional meanings.

Single of the week

Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro – Baila conmigo

Less than two weeks after the release of the video for De Una Vez, Selena Gomez announced the first Spanish-language disc of her career. The seven-track mini-album is titled Revelacion and is expected in March. In the meantime, the singer has published another single from him – a duet with Puerto Rican rapper Rauv Alejandro. In fact, there is no hip-hop here – it is a melodic rhythmic composition literally “oozing” with Latin American flavor. And if the first track from the album was lyrical, almost a ballad, then the new song is already much more mobile.

Selena avoids the temptation to do something fashionable and relevant in sound. Such an arrangement could have been done five or ten years ago. The main thing here is different: the national orientation is perhaps even more obvious than in De Una Vez. Selena claims no less than the status of the main star of the Spanish-speaking world – this is also hinted at in the clip, where she is watched and listened to in the southern slums and then happily repeat the dance moves. Whether the track will “enter” the English-speaking world, Gomez seems indifferent. She had already conquered him earlier.

Album of the week

Martin R. Gore – The third chimpanzee

Few bands in the world (and in Russia, in particular) have as many loyal fans as Depeche Mode. At the same time, fans follow not only the work of the collective as a whole, but also the activities of each of the founders separately. Both Dave Gahan and Martin Gore released solo albums, and, of course, they did not go unnoticed. But if for Gahan this is an opportunity to realize unsatisfied composer’s ambitions – for the time being, Gore accepted only one or two of his songs in the band’s albums, then for Gore, the main composer of DM, independent works are a kind of experimental laboratory. A striking example of this is the new mini-album, completely instrumental and thereby inheriting the 2015 MG.

And from the five new tracks, one should not expect the melody for which we love Depeche Mode. In fact, this is a collection of bizarre beats and electronic sounds, from which club remixes in a wide stylistic range from techno and house to ambient could be grown, or it could be turned into full-fledged hits of “dispatches” by adding vocals. But the latter can only be done by the author himself. And now it is impossible to imagine what such songs could be. Today these are just sketches, searches. Garnish without meat. However, the compositions are perfect for background listening – and are successfully immersed in the trademark gloomy atmosphere of DM.

Broadcast of the month

Miley Cyrus: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The US National Public Radio (NPR Music) “home” online concerts are consistently published weekly, but typically feature second-tier performers. The more interesting are the rare releases with superstars. At the end of August, we talked about the performance of jazz player Nora Jones, who sang songs from the recently released album at that time, sitting at home and accompanying herself on the piano, but now pop diva Miley Cyrus decided to present her new repertoire. She approached the matter much more seriously, making not just an amateur video, but a conceptual concert mini-film.

The first two numbers of ex-Hannah Montana sings in a tiny girl’s room, where she barely fits. You can recall Alice in Wonderland, who drank from a magic bubble, or you can see in this a metaphor that Miley is cramped in one role. By the way, she is also wearing a cowboy hat – a hint of the country career of her own father Billy Ray Cyrus. But already in the last track we see that the room turns out to be a decoration – the singer gets out of it onto the stage and ends up surrounded by the musicians. However, all this would hardly be so impressive if not for the sound component itself. Miley sings two songs (Golden G-String and Prisoner) from her Plastic Hearts CD, but the main surprise is a splendid cover of the hit Mazzy Star Fade Into You.