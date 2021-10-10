Russian footballers “fought and died on the field” in the match against Slovakia

Kazan, October 9. The players of the Russian national football team in the match against Slovakia demonstrated a high level of dedication and “everyone fought for each other, died on the field”. The head coach of the national team Valery Karpin shared such emotions.

The day before, the Russian team played a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia. The meeting took place in Kazan and ended with a victory for the hosts with a minimum score of 1: 0.

Valery Karpin noted that the coaching staff is satisfied with the result, which cannot be said about the quality of the game. According to the coach of the players, the players of the national team “did not succeed at all in the attack” when they were in possession of the ball. Despite this, in the last game, the Russians showed everyone their character.

“We had to endure, show that we are a team. There are no questions about dedication, the guys all fought for each other, died on the field. In the second half, we reorganized more into a game with three central defenders and carried out counterattacks. It was very anxious during the match, “Karpin shared on the Match TV channel.

The only goal in the match against Slovakia was scored by the guest defender Milan Skrinjar. The footballer unsuccessfully cut the ball after shooting 18-year-old Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.