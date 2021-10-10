Russians Daniil Medvedev and Aslan Karatsev defeated their rivals and advanced to the third round of Masters in Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev and Aslan Karatsev defeated their rivals and advanced to the third round of Masters in Indian Wells.

Russian Daniil Medvedev continues to smash one opponent after another. After a brilliant performance at the Laver Cup, he confidently beat the American tennis player Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Masters in Indian Wells.





On Saturday at the Masters in Indian Wells, the men’s second round kicked off and the seeded players entered the fray. In the competition grid, all four Russians have seeding numbers and have missed the starting round. In the top half were Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, at the bottom – Karen Khachanov… The first three went to court when it was already early Sunday morning in Moscow, and Khachanov’s turn was a day later.

Daniil Medvedev arrived in Indian Wells in the rank of US Open champion – 2021 and first seeded. In the month that has passed since his triumphant victory in New York, the Russian managed to rest in Florida, play at the Laver Cup in Boston and train in Los Angeles. Medvedev has already played his first official match in the new status at the Laver Cup, defeating Denis Shapovalov with an unpleasant score for the Canadian – 6: 4, 6: 0. That meeting showed that Daniel is in amazing shape and is not going to interrupt the winning streak. Before the Masters start in Indian Wells, she had already reached 8 fights.





It is curious that in March 2020, when the tour was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic right before the start of Indian Wells, according to Medvedev, he was in the same amazing shape and could well have won this Masters: “Last year, more before the pandemic, I played incredibly. I had a certain not very good segment of the season, in which I lost a few matches in front of Indian Wells, but I already prepared well for the tournament itself. In training, he played incredibly and destroyed everyone. Unfortunately, that tournament was canceled. I remember being upset about this because I thought it might be my year in Indian Wells. Let’s see what happens this time. This year I played well in training. Be that as it may, training before a tournament does not determine who wins the title. Overall, I feel pretty good and, of course, very confident in myself. “





As the first rival at the Masters in Indian Wells – 2021, the Russian got the American Mackenzie MacDonald, who is a year older than Daniel. But unlike our tennis player, Mackenzie has not yet won a single title in the ATP tour, this year he reached the final (Washington) for the first time and now occupies 57th place in the ATP rating list. After Indian Wells, the American showed up for two Russian tournaments in a row – in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Before that, Medvedev and MacDonald met 4 times and in all cases the Russian was stronger. Moreover, he did not give his opponent a single set.





The stadium stands were filled to capacity when Medvedev stepped onto the center court. The American public, of course, supported their player, but in the first game the Russian disappointed them – he immediately made a break, and then took 2-0. However, Mackenzie braced himself, began to act sharper, adjusted his serve and until the end of the set did not allow Daniel to get any more break points. So one break was enough for Medvedev to win the starting game – 6: 4 in 34 minutes.

In the second set, the Russian did not immediately get to the break points. With the score 0: 1, 15:15 Daniel showed remarkable restraint in his serve, winning an incredible 44-hit rally. This is a must see!

With the score 1: 1, Daniel grabbed MacDonald’s serve. To the delight of the local audience, the American managed to escape from three break points, but on the fourth attempt Medvedev still made a break, and then another one – 4: 1. Then Daniel calmly brought the match to victory – 6: 4, 6: 2.

So Medvedev defeated the American at his home tournament, while not allowing his opponent to even get close to the break points – he played his serve so confidently. Daniil extended his winning streak, which began at the US Open, and brought it to 9 matches. In the third round of the Masters in Indian Wells, he will play against the winner of the Giron-Krajinovic pair.





Simultaneously with Medvedev, Aslan Karatsev successfully started in California. The Russian in 1 hour 10 minutes confidently dealt with the Italian Salvatore Caruso, having hung him an offensive “steering wheel” – 6: 0, 6: 2. Next, Aslan will play with Denis Shapovalov from Canada.