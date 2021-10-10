Ryan Gosling and his quarantined wife “have played more than in their entire careers”

In a new interview, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling was asked how he survived the long quarantine – if he started to get involved in some strange hobby. The 40-year-old artist replied that he was not up to any nonsense, since he needed to take care of two daughters 5 and 7 years old.

“Our children are small, so it was not easy for them to be separated from other children and not be able to see their family and so on. So we tried to entertain them. I think Eve and I have played more in quarantine than in our entire career, ”Gosling shared with GQ magazine.

The man noted that bedtime stories, read in different voices, took a long time.

“Better to be at home with my man”: Eva Mendes spoke about self-isolation with Ryan GoslingDespite the quarantine, the actress feels happy with her family.

Recall that since 2011 Ryan has been in a relationship with actress Eva Mendes. Their daughters Esmeralda and Amada are growing up. It seems that since 2019 the actor has taken a break from filming, but a new film with Gosling, The Gray Man, is already in production. It will be a Netflix thriller that also stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.