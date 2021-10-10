Salavat Yulaev – SKA – 0: 5, review and video of the KHL regular championship match, 10.10.2021

This season, the rivals have already met with each other. In St. Petersburg, the Ufa club turned out to be stronger, winning with a score of 4: 2. Of course, the army team counted on revenge and were eager to pay a favor in the capital of Bashkortostan.

"Great team victory for" Salavat Yulaev ". The key point is our majority and aggressive play in the minority. We acted effectively in equal teams. This is the key to today's success.





The team did a great job within the team, played with great desire, completed the task for the match. For almost 50 minutes we kept the game under control, and then we were a little knocked down by the moment with the first SKA puck. The rival was strong, it is always difficult to play in St. Petersburg, “- said the head coach of Salavat after that victory. Tomi Lyamsya.

Yulaevites still cannot count on the injured Khafizullina, Kadeikina, Amirova, Tikhonova… There are certain problems with the squad, it was not for nothing that the coaching staff spoke about the need for rotation before the season. In the course of the season, injuries and illnesses cannot be avoided.

SKA will continue to wait for a decision from the forward Nikita Gusev, who has not yet found a job in the KHL and with a high degree of probability will find a job in St. Petersburg.





The first period remained entirely with Peter. First, the army men imposed a fight at the front side, Moiseev picked up the puck and gave it to a nickle, and Tsitsyura filigree tossed into the far nine.

I was a little surprised by the choice of Ufa coaches in terms of goalkeepers. I went to the match with the top rival Alexander Sharychenkov, but not Juha Metsola. In turn, the guests expectedly had Lars Johansson.

SKA scored the second goal in the power play. Ozhiganov made a transfer to the right edge, Marchenko threw into the near corner – Kuzmenko caught a rebound on a nickle and finished off the puck into the net.

It is interesting that Salavat could have excelled in the majority. In one of the episodes Granlund received a pass on the move, rolled off the right edge and threw it into the far corner – the bar helped the guests out. It’s funny that the Finnish striker himself has already happily threw up his hands, and a bright color accompaniment appeared in front of Johansson’s goal, which is turned on after the goals. But on the replay it was clearly visible that the puck hit the post.

2: 0 – with this score, the army team turned out to be stronger in the first twenty minutes. Lamsya and his assistants had something to think about during the break. There were many questions for Ufa.

The second dvadtsatiminutka again began with a powerful majority performed by the hosts, which was played by the foreigners, but they could not break through the Johansson who caught the courage.

Payback for the squandered moments followed instantly. Shmelev made a mistake on someone else’s blue line – Tsitsyura picked up the puck, ran away at speed one-on-one and skillfully outplayed Sharychenkov. As a result, Vladislav, who had an excellent match, scored a double.

And again we repeat that Sharychenkov did not help out his team. Yes, Metsola played the previous match with Jokerit, but is he so tired that he could not play today?

In the third period, SKA tried to play according to the score, as in a hurry and on the rampage of the team Valeria Bragina there was no point. CSKA literally knitted the opponent on the arms and legs, not allowing to create scoring situations. It seemed that Tomi Lyamsa and his coaching staff did not have a plan B.

Johansson continued to work wonders at the goal, successfully playing with guards and a trap. The residents of Ufa did not know what to do with such a game of the Swedish goalkeeper.

Scored the fourth goal Wei. Robinson made a long pass forward, Linden broke through on the left flank and from under Panin sent the puck into the far corner. The goalkeeper did not have time to react again.

The point in the match was put by the former striker of “Salavat” Kemppainen, who outplayed Sharychenkov at close range. 5: 0 – SKA rolled out the opponent very effectively, taking a convincing revenge for the defeat in Ufa.