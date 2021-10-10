San Sebastian festival governing body defends decision to present Johnny Depp with honorary award

The actor will be honored for his contribution to the cinema after accusations of domestic violence

San Sebastian Film Festival Director Jose Luis Rebordinos defended the festival’s decision to give Johnny Depp an honorary award this year.

Johnny Depp filed a libel suit against The Sun, which reported in a 2018 piece that the actor had beaten his ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2020, Depp lost the case, after which he dropped out of the project. FANTASTIC BEINGS…

The festival was criticized by charities protecting victims of domestic violence in the UK, who called the decision offensive. In addition, the Karlovy Vary festival, which also decided to honor Depp, was criticized.

In his statement, Rebordinos noted: “The ethical obligations of the festival cannot only relate to the problems of women in a patriarchal society, despite the circumstances in which we live, when hundreds of women die every year as a result of crimes committed by men. Now that social media lynching is widespread, we will always defend two core principles that are part of our culture and our laws: the principle of the presumption of innocence and the principle of the right to reintegrate. According to the facts we have, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged or convicted of any assault or violence against any woman. We repeat: he was not charged by any authorities of any jurisdiction and was not convicted of any form of violence against women. “

Rebordinos added: “As the director and the person most responsible for the festival, I would like to remind you of our commitment to fighting inequality, abuse of power and violence against women. We also strive to create a safe environment for women in workplaces and festival venues, and in the event of inappropriate behavior, we will take tough and quick action.“.

Representatives of Solace Women’s Aid, who opposed the festival’s decision, told the BBC: “When perpetrators of domestic violence are praised for their professional accomplishments, despite evidence that they have attacked current or former partners, it shows people that no one cares about violence. The decision to present this merit award is especially offensive after a year in which domestic violence has been on the rise in the conditions needed to combat the global pandemic. ”

Other critics include the Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media and its President Christina Andreustating: “It speaks very badly about the festival and its leadership and broadcasts a terrible message to the public:“ It doesn’t matter that you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor. ”