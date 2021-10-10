Sebastian Vettel I wasted time in the first corner

In Turkey, Sebastian Vettel did not make it to the qualifying finals, showing eleventh time. In an interview after the session, the Aston Martin driver said that he was prevented from achieving a higher starting position.

Question: Is the qualification result in line with expectations?

Sebastian Vettel: Yes, probably. Let’s see what we can do in the race. In fact, there were chances to achieve more, so I cannot say that I am completely satisfied with the result.

Question: How did you assess the conditions on the track?

Sebastian VettelA: Most of the circle was dry, but some corners were wet, so I had trouble finding the right rhythm. This is a little unusual, because I usually feel confident in such conditions, so it is necessary to understand the reasons. I wasted time in wet areas, and in the course of the circle I could no longer win back the losses.

Question with the first corner you also have problems …

Sebastian Vettel: It was a little damp in the corner, as a result there was no obvious trajectory. I tried different ones, but there were no differences. Most of the time I lost in the first corner – perhaps because of this I could not reach the final.

Question: What can you say about the balance of the car?

Sebastian Vettel: The balance was not easy. I wish he was better. I did everything in my power, but it was not enough to continue the fight in qualification.

Question: What kind of weather would you like to see on Sunday?

Sebastian Vettel: We were fast in the morning on a wet track, so rain is preferable for us, but, judging by the forecast, tomorrow it will be dry.

Question: What result do you expect in the race?

Sebastian Vettel: I think we will have a difficult race. Our pace allows us to count on a position in the area of ​​tenth place, but let’s see what we can do.