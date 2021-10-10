Sebastian Vettel the risk was not justified

In the middle of the race, Sebastian Vettel risked switching to slicks, but with difficulty kept the car on the track and returned to the intermediate tires. Lance Stroll used a more conservative strategy and earned points …

Lance Stroll (9th): “I am pleased with the result – the team did a great job, we got the maximum out of the car. It was slippery on the track, but in places the asphalt dried out and the tires began to granulate. We had doubts about whether or not to switch to slicks.

With all this, ninth place is our maximum for today. I lost a little time at the pit stop, but I don’t think it affected our result. I’m glad the next race will be in the USA – I can spend some time at home in Canada before we focus on the points competition in Austin. “

Sebastian Vettel (18th): “Today the risk has not been justified. An inner voice urged me to try slicks – the intermediate rubber was completely worn out. I thought that slicks can work on a slightly wet track, but I immediately realized that I was mistaken – the tires did not hold the track at all, I could not bring them into the working range. Perhaps because of this we lost one or a couple of points, because before the pit stop, I was driving in the top ten. I am surprised that the state of the track changed so slowly – in this regard, everything resembled last year, when the asphalt did not dry out either. “

Otmar Safnauer, team leader: “Lance performed well in difficult conditions and, despite a hitch at the pit stop, earned two points for ninth place. Sebastian had a good start and rode confidently in the top ten in the first half of the race, but then he risked switching to slicks, and it didn’t work. His tires didn’t hold the track at all. On the next lap, he had to return to the pits for new intermediate tires, but by that time his race was so spoiled that he could not earn points. The risk was not justified, but sometimes it happens in difficult conditions. “