Sedokova laughed at Jolie, who planted bees
Singer Anna Sedokova in Instagram story with irony reacted to the photo shoot of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie for National Geographic magazine, during … RIA Novosti, 05/22/2021
MOSCOW, May 22 – RIA Novosti. Singer Anna Sedokova in Instagram story ironically reacted to the photo shoot of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie for National Geographic magazine, during which she planted bees. to reduce the population of these insects. It lasted 18 minutes. All this time Angelina Jolie stood without moving while bees crawled over her face and body. The publication in the official Instagram account of National Geographic received more than two million likes and thousands of reviews per day. The users were amazed by the fearlessness of the actress.
