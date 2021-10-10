See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s gentle embrace in new photos

New bright exit “Bennifer”

On the eve of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared at the premiere of Ridley Scott’s new film “The Last Duel” with the participation of the actor. Photos of the couple on the red carpet have traditionally become one of the highlights of the evening.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel”, 2021

Lopez opted for a shimmery set of cropped turtleneck and a chocolate-colored slit midi skirt. Celebrity complements the look with a brown crocodile print clutch and drawstring sandals. Affleck appeared at the evening in a classic suit with a narrow tie.

The Last Duel was the first film since Good Will Hunting (1997), on which Ben Affleck collaborated with Matt Damon. The star cast also includes Adam Driver and Jody Comer.