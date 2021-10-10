Selena Gomez – With whom the singer is credited with a relationship

Popular singer Selena Gomez, 29, is credited with having an affair with 40-year-old Avengers star Chris Evans. Celebrities have been seen together several times.

Selena Gomez (photo from open sources)

According to US Magazine, there can be more than just friendly relations between a singer and an actor. The other day they were seen together in one of the Los Angeles studios, and later the alleged lovers met in one of the local restaurants. Celebrities left the institution separately, trying to hide from prying eyes.

Also, fans noticed that the star recently subscribed to “Captain America” ​​on Instagram. Rumor has it that celebrities are working on a movie together, but there is no confirmation of this. Selena Gomez’s recognition that Chris Evans is her favorite actor also added fuel to the fire. In an interview, she admitted that he is very attractive and cute.

Recall that the popular singer Selena Gomez became the star of the September issue of Elle US magazine. In it, she reincarnated as the famous actress Marilyn Monroe, wearing a tweed suit from Chanel, making large curls and spectacular makeup with red lipstick.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that this summer, Selena Gomez presented her collection of swimwear. They were created in the style of the 70s for the famous brand La’Mariette, whose designers are close friends of the celebrity.

Read also that in December 2020, Selena Gomez was credited with an affair with 31-year-old professional basketball player Jimmy Butler. They had dinner together in one of the French restaurants. An insider noted that the singer accepted the athlete’s courtship and considers him a good guy.

