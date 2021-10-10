“She or None”: Julia Roberts becomes Chopard Ambassador

Roberts and Chopard’s friendship did not start yesterday. For example, in 2016 in Cannes, where Xavier Dolan received the Grand Prix of the jury with his “It’s just the end of the world”, the actress climbed the steps of the Palais des Festivals barefoot, in a long black dress with bare shoulders and a necklace of emeralds and diamonds made in the Chopard High Jewelery workshop. At the 2019 Golden Globes, Julia shone in the brand’s luxurious necklace. By the way, Chopard has been officially collaborating with the Cannes Film Festival since 1998 and helping to identify young talents. Evidence of this is the Trophée Chopard, awarded annually to up-and-coming actress and actor. Unsurprisingly, Caroline Scheufele, Co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, who created Happy Sport in 1993, is a passionate film lover. It was Caroline who asked Julia Roberts to become a Happy Sport Woman. “She or nobody! In my opinion, only Julia Roberts could embody the idea that I put into Happy Sport, ”explained Scheufele. To invite Xavier Dolan to the role of the director of the video is also Carolina’s idea. Xavier also acted as artistic director for the series of photographs by Shane Laverdier.

In the video, Julia Roberts dances incendiaryly with diamonds on the Happy Sport dial. The floating diamond concept was invented by Chopard in 1976. Chopard designer Ronald Kurowski came up with the idea of ​​freely moving stones. Traveling through the German Black Forest, Kurowski came to a waterfall, where water droplets sparkled and shimmered in the sun. This inspired the designer to create a watch in which diamonds could move freely between the dial and the sapphire crystal. Caroline’s mother, Karin Scheufele, remarked that “diamonds are happy when they are free,” and her husband Karl called the watch Happy Diamonds. The video with Julia Roberts received the same name.

In 1993, catching the spirit of the times, the daughter of Karl and Karin developed the idea and created a sports watch, in the original design of which steel and diamonds were combined. This year, floating diamonds adorn the limited edition Happy Sport the First watch, which includes 1993 pieces. The second version, with a diamond-set bezel and mother-of-pearl dial, has 788 pieces, as Caroline Scheufele considers this number to be a lucky number.

Advertising on Forbes

Happy Sport debuted with a 33mm case for the first time. A total of twelve models have been added to the collection, including an all-steel version, a model in 18-carat “ethical” rose gold or in a bimetallic version. The automatic Chopard caliber 09.01-C, consisting of 148 parts and a 42-hour power reserve, regulates the watch. Based on its diameter (20.4 mm), the proportions of the latest Happy Sport products were calculated.