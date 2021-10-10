Shia LaBeouf fired for bad behavior on set

The actor has lost the leading role in the thriller Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart.”

Shia LaBeouf’s destructive behavior led to his firing from Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Sweetheart project. Shia lost his role back in the fall under the pretext of mismatched schedules, but now it became known that the director of the tape made the decision to fire the actor.

With reference to insiders close to the project, it is reported that LaBeouf “Showed bad behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who eventually fired him.”… Shia’s place was taken by Harry Styles. The agents of the stars have not yet commented on this information.

This week, the actor’s lawyer Sean Holly said that the star is going to go to hospital.

“Shaya needs help, and he knows it. We are actively looking for a complete, intensive and long-term inpatient treatment that he really needs“, – he noted.

Shia LaBeouf is at the center of a scandal this month. The ex-girlfriend of the actor FKA twigs accused him of physical and emotional abuse and sued him. The singer was publicly supported by another singer Sia, who said that the actor deceived her and persuaded her to have a sexual relationship.

LaBeouf has already been condemned by the public, and Netflix has decided not to nominate the actor for Oscars and other awards for his role in the drama “Fragments of a Woman.”

Source: www.justjared.com