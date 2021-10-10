Sister Kardashian Kylie Jenner disgraced herself with Photoshop

At the age of 23, Kylie Jenner managed to earn a billion dollars from her own brand, give birth to a daughter Stormy from rapper Travis Scott, appear on the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and become the most popular girl on the Instagram social network.

The celebrity’s audience has grown to 220 million and only grows over time. With his army of fans, the American TV star often shares moments from life, the results of photo shoots and backstages.

Kylie Jenner, Instagram photo

So, just recently, Kylie Jenner posted a strange photo on the social network, in which the Officialcelebritea account found clear signs of Photoshop. In the published image, you can see the strange shape of a black basketball. But Jenner’s waist has greatly decreased.

“The dotted yellow circle is overlaid to show what the correct shape of a basketball (a perfect circle) would have been if Kylie hadn’t edited her waist,” the post said.

Kylie Jenner, photo from Instagram

