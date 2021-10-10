Social media review: Big Papa and a weekend for every taste: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In a new review of social networks of clubs and KHL accounts, congratulations on the addition of Tema Hartikainen, we fight otherworldly forces like Alexey Byvaltsev and spend the weekend like Nikita Nesterov.

Big papa

In the family of Temu Hartikainen there was an addition: the striker “Salavat Yulaev” had a daughter.

The fans could not ignore this joyful event for one of the leaders of the team – due to new circumstances, Big Boss now has a new nickname.

Well, the team also supported: in the victorious locker room, along with the challenging symbol for the best player of the match – burek, the striker got a very necessary gift for his young father.

For luck

The secret of continuing the winning streak of the Urals has been revealed: according to Metallurg’s defender Yegor Yakovlev, the meeting before the match with the president of the Fight Nights Global promotion company Kamil Gadzhiev will charge you for victory.

Otherworldly forces



Traktor forward Alexei Byvaltsev discovered otherworldly entities during a match in Khabarovsk. But there is good news, and two at once: first – the forward suggested a way to get rid of them, second – they did not in any way affect the final outcome of the match for the Chelyabinsk team.

Illusionists



Do you think that Severstal strikers Igor Geraskin and Nikita Guslistov know how to perform tricks with a stick? They also know how to suddenly disappear.

@hcseverstal

A weekend for every taste



Not decided on your weekend plans yet? There is an opportunity to spend them as your favorite players. For example, as the forward of “Traktor” Alexei Potapov reading a book.

By the way, Vitaly Menshikov, the defender of “Admiral”, also approves of the Russian classics.

Nice weather? So it’s time for walks, Grigory Panin and Nikita Nesterov approve.

Or maybe a restoration in the form of a bath? Great option!

Don’t want anything? We do not blame you! Spend the day as Lokomotiv’s mascot.

First person



Imagine for a second that you are the referee at the match. Would you like to watch the game from this angle?

@skahockey

Dear guests

It’s time to take stock of the eminent guests whom we saw in the stands this week: the Olympic champion in single skating Alina Zagitova attended the match in Kazan.

Lada Sport riders Kirill Ladygin, Ivan Chubarov and Leonid Panfilov visited CSKA.

Dynamo Moscow was supported by the two-time Olympic bronze medalist – gymnast Anton Golotsutskov.

Formula 3 champion Robert Shvartsman watched the match of the army team from St. Petersburg.

Collapse



In the past week, we all were left without instagram for several hours. It would be a fatal mistake not to play around with this situation.

@hcsochi

Avangard was not so confused that they connected it with their failed match against Avtomobilist.

Good morning

We advise you to take a video from the goalkeeper of the Moscow Dynamo Ivan Bocharov once a day, once, and preferably in the morning.