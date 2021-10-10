Spain and France will stage another extravaganza: the decisive match of the League of Nations – 10/10/2021

Italy – Belgium

The record streak of the Italian national team of 37 unbeaten matches was interrupted – on the second try Spain still beat Mancini’s team. What is interesting: she beat it. The Spaniards had tactics from the beginning, and they stuck to them. Yes, sometimes the pressure of the Italians worked and we got dangerous interceptions, but the home team could not take advantage of them. But Spain’s attacks on the left flank through Alonso were good. So both goals were scored, and after the removal of Bonucci, it was unrealistic to recoup. Italy tried to play the usual dominant football, but the opponent did not allow it to do so. And, unlike in the Euro, the counter-attack didn’t work out either.

Belgium is turning into almost the world’s biggest loser. Everything seemed great, great football in the first half with France, great goals from Carrasco and Lukaku. And after the break, either psychology or self-confidence affected, but the fact remains. The Belgians allowed the opponent to return to the game and equalize the score. Then the nuances decided everything. Another Lukaku goal was canceled due to a slight offside position, but Theo Hernandez had no questions about the ball. Thus, the De Bruyne generation missed another chance to win a major trophy. Now Belgium has little motivation to play for 3rd place, Courtois has already said this in plain text. But Italy must show itself with its fans. BC Winline gives a coefficient of 2.22 for the victory of Squadra Azzurra.

Spain – France

In general, both semifinals were pleasantly surprised by their speed, the players’ charge for the fight. Spain showed that it could well do without clean forwards: Ferran understood someone else’s penalty area more coolly than Morata. Enrique’s team made good use of space if the opponent was addicted to pressing.

One of those who pleasantly surprised was the 17-year-old debutant Gavi. The guy did not get lost, finding himself against Jorginho or Verratti. So the problems of the Spaniards with the composition were not so serious.

The main thing is that the playing philosophy has remained the same: control of the ball, pressure on the opponent – these ideas work with the new generation in the Spanish national team.

France silenced all critics in one second half against Belgium. Before the break, Deschamps’ team played their usual cautious football. But what worked at the 2018 World Cup now does not work. But after having a serious talk before the second half, the French played more actively, began to win the fight – it is not surprising that Benzema scored from the penalty area, and Griezmann earned a penalty. Karim could have punched it himself, but gave up this right to Mbappe. The PSG forward was criticized a lot after the Euro, but then he struck the top nine without nerves. Anyway, Kilian was good, he constantly climbed into a stroke, and he did it. It is difficult to predict the winner here, suppose the teams play fun football again. Bookmaker Winline offers 2.16 odds for total over 2.5.