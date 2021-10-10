Spain – France. Forecast and bet for 2.58 / Football predictions

Spain will play against France in the UEFA Nations League final. The match will take place on October 10 in Milan, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Spain – France: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Spain

Spain played a perfect match against Italy in the semi-finals. Fury Roja confirmed that the defeat by the Italians in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 was just a banal misunderstanding.

Spain dealt with the reigning European champion on his own field – 2: 1. And this despite the fact that from the first minutes I played, for example, 17-year-old Gavi … Apparently, Barcelona will soon stop getting upset about Messi’s departure.





The first half was the key. At first spaniards scored an early goal, and a few minutes before the break, the captain of Italy Leonardo Bonucci got a red card. Well, in pursuit of “Squadra Azzurra” got another ball into their own goal. In the second half, Spain calmly brought things to a victory.

Upcoming match with France may be missed Ferran Torres, scored two goals against Italy.

France

France is awake! After the first half in the match against Belgium, hardly anyone had doubts that the French needed a new coach. I probably understood this myself. Didier Deschamps – his team played just awful.

At the break, France left, losing with a score of 0: 2, and it seemed that everything was decided. But then the show began.

First, Les Bleus leveled the score thanks to precise shots Karima Benzema and Kyliana Mbappe, and then Theo Hernandez a few minutes before the final whistle, he hammered in the winning goal.

Epic comeback, France is finally reminded that she is actually the reigning world champion.

It was perhaps the best 45 minutes played by the French national team this year.

Forecast and rate

You can bet on Spain in this match for 3.10, the bookmakers offer a draw for 3.42, and the victory of France – for 2.58…

There is a feeling that the French have really remembered how they should play. And there is no doubt that such a France, as in the second half of the match with the Belgians, will be difficult for any opponent to stop. Including Spain.

Bid – victory of France for 2.58…

You can also consider rate to win France in at least one half for 1.83…