Spain – France, the final of the League of Nations on October 10: forecast, when the match, meeting statistics, where to watch

Aside from the cup, winning the 2021 Nations League gives almost nothing, because France and Spain are unlikely to experience problems with a direct hit in the World Cup. But the desire to win was gone. Just look at the emotions of Didier Deschamps, who celebrated vividly in the semifinals as if it were not a friendly tournament, but the playoffs of a major event.

France and Spain will definitely fight for a historic trophy – so far only Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the new tournament.

Who will watch the match on TV

The semi-finals and preparations for the decisive match were painless, and the coaches did not receive any new problems. Luis Enrique still does not count on Marcos Llorente, Brais Mendes and Pedri, Didier Deschamps – on Kingsley Coman.

Didier Deschamps Photo: Getty Images

The path to the finale

France perfectly passed the group in Division A. In six matches against Portugal, Croatia and Sweden, the Les Blues allowed only a goalless draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s guys. 16 points out of 18 and a goal difference of 12: 5 – Didier Deschamps’ team dominated.

In the semifinals, the French were opposed by Belgium, which practically eliminated the world champions. Yannick Carrasco and Romelu Lukaku helped the team lead 2-0 ahead of the break, but France made a powerful comeback and avoided even extra time.

The semifinals of the Spaniards turned out to be less dramatic: after the first half, Luis Enrique’s team was leading by two goals and had more on the player. The Italians resisted, scored in the minority, but no more.

Earlier, Spain sweated in the group – Enrique’s team took 11 points to the playoffs. The Spaniards lost to Ukraine and drew with the Germans and Swiss. The difference was made at home matches: there “Fury Roha” took out the rivals with a total score of 11: 0 (the Germans got six bullets).

Indicative compositions

Spain

France

Face to face

The teams have met 41 times. France has 15 victories, Spain has 17.

The last time the French and the Spaniards fought in 2017. The friendly match ended with the score 2: 0 in favor of Spain.

At the official level, teams have not played since 2013. Then the Spaniards were better in the World Cup qualifier – 1: 1 at home and 1: 0 in France.

At a major tournament, Spain and France last met in 2012. The quarterfinals of Euro 2012 remained with the Spaniards – 2: 0.

The last time France beat Spain in an official match in 2006 – in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup.

France ranks second in the FIFA rankings, Spain sixth.

Quotes

Spanish victory: 2.95

French victory: 2.60

Bookmakers are rightly confused – it is incredibly difficult to single out a favorite in the League of Nations final. On the one hand, the Spaniards crushed Italy and showed football of the highest level. On the other hand, the second half of the French national team also seems incredible.

Perhaps the Les Blues look a little more preferable: largely because of the line-up, where there are no losses, and the deadly trio of Benzam, Griezmann and Mbappé is in front.

Kylian Mbappé, France national team Photo: Getty Images

Where to see

The meeting will be shown live by Match TV, the broadcast is scheduled to start at 21:35 (Moscow time). If you don’t have a box, then fly online from Eurosport.

