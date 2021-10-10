Tampa beat Florida in the preseason match, Andrei Vasilevsky made 45 saves

The ended preseason in the NHL gave hockey fans three face-to-face meetings between Tampa and Florida at once. Apparently, the teams managed to miss each other since the end of May, when they met in the first round of the Stanley Cup, and already in the first game they had a massive brawl, which began with a dirty trick of the Panthers forward Sam Bennett against the Lightning goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky… The second match was much more peaceful: just one fight, which was overshadowed by an excellent game performed by Russian hockey players of the “Lightning” Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov, have issued two assists.





Artists! Kucherov and Sergachev “drew” 4 gorgeous goals for Tampa at once

Vasilevsky did not take part in that meeting, resting after a busy first game, but in the final match as part of pre-season training he reappeared in the starting lineup and showed full readiness for the start of the regular season. Florida made the Russian goalkeeper sweat a lot already in the first period. The Panthers loaded up the defense of Tampa and Vasilevsky himself, laying siege to Andrei’s possessions and inflicting shots at any opportunity, which occurred quite often. The owners of the site were twice as likely to threaten the Lightning goal, but the Russian coped with all 18 attempts! Another 10 shots were taken by the field players of the “lightning”.

VIDEO

The second twenty minutes again brought Vasilevsky a lot of work – the “panthers” made 15 shots, two of which became assists. The first to score was the Florida defender Kevin Connaughton, who was able to punch Andrei with an accurate wrist. Tampa bounced back in three minutes with efforts Alexa Killorn, but just 27 seconds later, the hosts took the lead again. Left alone in a patch Sam Rhinehart did not miss from a short distance.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video at Florida’s official Twitter account.

This was the end of the scoring achievements of the Panthers – all 14 shots on target in the final third were neutralized by the Russian goalkeeper of Tampa. “Lightning”, in turn, upset three more times Sergey Bobrovsky, who defended the gates of Florida. Soon after the second break Braden Point I evened the score, and in the middle of the period within two minutes I scored a double in the majority … Patrick Maroonwhich is paired with Corey Perry with four goals became the Lightning’s top scorer of the preseason!

Tampa won 4: 2, and the main hero of the meeting can be safely called Andrei Vasilevsky, who made 45 saves! “That’s why he’s the greatest goalkeeper ever!” – A Lightning fan commented enthusiastically on the Lightning victory on Twitter. As for history, he, of course, got excited, but today there seems to be no equal to the Russian.