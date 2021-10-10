Tears of Buzova and grandfather from “Ivanushki”: secular news of the week | Articles

Actor Pavel Tabakov became a father, and Kanye West, after breaking up with Kim Kardashian, celebrated his birthday in the company of Irina Shayk. Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller spend time together, and the soloist of the Ivanushki International group, 50-year-old Kirill Andreev, became a grandfather. Armie Hammer went to rehab because of accusations of drug addiction and rape, Dmitry Guberniev brought Olga Buzova to tears on the air. And Elizabeth II is doing well – the queen was presented with a new corgi puppy. Izvestia has chosen the main secular news of the week.

Actor Pavel Tabakov became a father

The heir to the actor and director Oleg Tabakov – 25-year-old Pavel Tabakov – became a father for the first time. He and 26-year-old actress Sofya Sinitsina had a daughter, she was given the name Mia. It is known that the girl was born about a year ago – in early August 2020, but her parents preferred not to advertise the news of the addition.

The child was recently baptized. The sacrament in one of the metropolitan churches in the center of Moscow was attended by Pavel’s mother – actress Marina Zudina, his sister Maria and several other close friends of the couple.

The people’s artist commented on the rumors that her son gave her her first granddaughter on her Instagram page, posting a photo of young parents in order to avoid idle speculation.

Photo: instagram.com/marinazudina_official

“These are my children Pavel and Maria! I love them very much! And we all respect each other’s privacy! We talk about our life as much as we think possible, we do not like hype and do not attract attention by any possible means! To avoid speculation, since many publications have already published this information, I will write myself, although we did not want to make it public. Yesterday was the christening of Paul’s daughter. She is 10 months old, ”Zudina addressed the audience.

At the moment, this is the only information that the famous family is ready to share with the public.

The first rumors about the romance of Sophia and Pavel appeared back in 2017, the lovers even published several joint photos on Instagram, but later stopped sharing their personal lives. When Mia was born, Sinitsyna from time to time posted a photo of the baby, but did not give details.

Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk

44-year-old American rapper Kanye West, after breaking up with his wife, 40-year-old star Kim Kardashian, was spotted with Russian model Irina Shayk. According to TMZ, West celebrated his birthday with Irina and several of his closest friends in the picturesque Provence region of France.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Ex-wife Kanye, with whom they decided to divorce a few months ago, also congratulated the father of their children on their birthday, posting on her Instagram page nice post.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller together

It looks like Hollywood has started a fashion for reunions with exes. Following the flared up romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, actress Angelina Jolie may have renewed her relationship with her first husband, actor Johnny Lee Miller. Foreign media write about this.

The reason for these assumptions was the pictures of the paparazzi – last Friday evening, photographers filmed 46-year-old Angie with a bottle of wine in her hands, heading to the house of her ex in Brooklyn. Despite the fact that Jolie lives in Los Angeles, according to sources, she did not come to New York in order to celebrate her 46th birthday, which took place on June 4.

Photo: Getty Images / Ron Galella Collection / Jim Smeal

Jolie and Lee Miller met on the set of Hackers in 1995. A year later, the couple tied the knot. The bride wore a white T-shirt for the ceremony, on which she wrote the name of her future husband in blood. But, as it turned out, this did not help save either feelings or marriage. The couple broke up a year later due to a busy schedule – the couple hardly spent time together. However, after the divorce, the actors continued to be friends.

Kirill Andreev became a grandfather

The son of a 50-year-old member of the Ivanushki International group Kirill Andreev had a daughter. The news in social networks was shared by the girl of Andreeva Jr. Adeline.

Photo: instagram.com/aadelandr

“Welcome to this world, our little princess! Thank you for choosing us, my dad and I will do everything to make you happy! ” – wrote a happy mother.

Armie Hammer went to rehab

Accused of sexual and physical abuse, Armie Hammer left the Cayman Islands, where he had spent the past several months, and went to rehab in Orlando, according to Vanity Fair. At the institution, the 34-year-old star will work to overcome alcohol and drug addiction, as well as fight sexual deviations.

Photo: TASS / DPA / Hubert Boesl

The actor made this decision a few months after a girl named Effie announced a long-term relationship with the actor and his hobby for BDSM practitioners, as well as the use of psychological violence against her. At that time, Armie was married and raised two children. Other victims have joined her accusations. Some of them were minors at the time of sexual intercourse. In February, Los Angeles police launched an investigation.

The Hollywood handsome man has already lost the support of his agency WME, as well as roles in several major projects.

Elizabeth II presented a new puppy

On her official birthday (it is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of June), Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II received a puppy as a gift – a six-week-old corgi. It was presented by Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. What name was given to the furry friend is still unknown.

We will remind, last month the queen unexpectedly died a five-month-old dorgi (a cross between a dachshund and a corgi) Fergus.

Photo: Getty Images / WPA Pool / Ben Stansall

“The Queen has had a tough time and is very happy to have a new corgi. Elizabeth was in a desperate state when Fergus died suddenly, an insider told The Sun.

It is symbolic that Elizabeth received a new puppy on June 10, the day when the Duke of Edinburgh could have turned 100 years old.

Dmitry Guberniev brought Olga Buzova to hysteria

The Internet is in full swing discussing the scandalous live broadcast of the Match TV channel. Olga Buzova was invited to discuss the results of the last football match. On the air, the TV presenter supported the Russian footballers, after which Dmitry Guberniev joined the air. The journalist began with an ironic congratulation of his colleague on his debut on the stage of the Moscow Art Theater, to which Buzova replied with a request to return to the topic of the broadcast. Then the host asked the guest a few questions about the history of Russian football. Buzova snapped back, the tone of the conversation changed.

The singer accused Guberniev of rudeness, asked to show respect for her and not interrupt. The TV presenter continued to pin up the star, asking “if she stopped drinking cognac in the morning.” Buzova broke down and burst into tears.

– I knew it would end this way. You can not do it this way! Man, man has been insulting me for so many years. I came to support the Russian national team … Cognac? Show you my figure? Are you kidding me? I don’t drink, I’m not allowed! I am now being treated. I underwent a very complicated operation! I will not allow more, I will never come here again, – said the singer to her opponent.

After the guest of the broadcast called Guberniev bottom and said that he was not a man for her.