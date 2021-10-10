The actress smacked the ex-spouse after a scandalous lawsuit in court: photos, videos, latest news, details, show business, stars, celebrities, 2021, Hollywood, Hollywood stars, personal life, divorce, division of property, husband, wife, den :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Hollywood diva put her ex-husband in place. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to fight.

The famous actress and her ex-husband have been unable to divide the property for many years. From their love to the grave, there were only problems and tedious proceedings. This fall, Angelina Jolie decided to sell her share of their common property, but Brad Pitt put a spoke in her wheels. The ex-husband filed a lawsuit against the star to thwart her deal.

However, Angelina Jolie still got her way. The artist said goodbye to 50% of the wine estate in France. According to experts, in the end, she rescued $ 164 million. With her act, the woman not only smacked the disgruntled Brad Pitt, but also proved her influence on his fate.

Recall that ex-spouses are at enmity not only because of the division of property. The reason for their disagreement was still children. For five years now, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not decided in any way how they will raise their six heirs. This spring, the man achieved a legislatively approved joint custody, but this did not suit the artist. Angelina Jolie announced her intention to appeal the court decision.

As “Dni.ru” wrote, the actress got into the paparazzi’s lenses for a romantic dinner. The star went to a restaurant with rapper Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. The dark-skinned handsome man has found the key to the heart of Angelina Jolie.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “INSTAGRAM” – GIFTS AND EXCLUSIVES