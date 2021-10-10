“The best fight in the history of boxing.” What they said after the fight between Fury and Wilder :: Martial arts :: RBC Sport

On October 10, British boxer Tyson Fury defeated American Deontay Wilder. By defeating Wilder, Fury retained the World Boxing Council (WBC) championship belt. What they said after the fight – in the material of RBC

Read us on News News

Photo: AP



Tyson Fury

“This fight was worthy of any trilogy in the history of sports. I have nothing to apologize for. Wilder is a tough fighter. Today I had to try really hard. I have always said that I am the best in the world, and Wilder is second after me. I am the greatest heavyweight of my era. There is no doubt about that. I had my last six fights in the United States, having a fight with the toughest puncher in boxing history. Not once, not twice, but three times, ”Fury said.

Deontay Wilder

“I did my best, but it wasn’t enough. I’m not sure what happened. I know that Fury prepared well for this fight, and I know that he did not put on 277 pounds (over 125 kg) in order to be a ballet dancer in the ring. He came here to crush me, try to knock me out, and he succeeded in this, “The Independent quotes Wilder.

Nikolay Valuev, Deputy of the State Duma

“I liked the fight. The boxers fully justified the fees and did not disappoint the audience. These are heavyweights, but they did not come cheap. In reality, they will each get a lot more in the end, with the difference that the story for Wilder in the future will not be as promising as Fury’s. At one time, when I myself was at the peak, it was Fury who prophesied a great future. And so it happened. I myself regret that I had to finish earlier, ”Valuev said.

Timothy Bradley, multiple WBO, WBC World Champion

“Great classics! This trilogy will live forever! ” – wrote Bradley on Twitter.

Alexander Shlemenko, ex-Bellator champion

“Boxing turned out to be very interesting, it hasn’t been like that for a long time. The fighters did not stand still, they constantly worked. We saw knockdowns in both directions. To be honest, I haven’t seen such boxing for a long time. I agree that this is one of the best fights in history, it was very interesting to watch “- said Shlemenko.

Konstantin Tszyu, absolute world professional boxing champion

“The fight between Fury and Wilder proved, above all to me, that good physical condition and correct strategy are essential. A strong blow is not so important as it is important to draw up a plan correctly and execute it. Of course, character matters, but in professional boxing, the most important thing is to physically prepare correctly, ”Konstantin wrote on his Instagram page.

Jake Paul, American blogger

“I think now Tyson Fury finally deserves a chance to fight me.” wrote Paul on Twitter.

Lennox Lewis, former WBC boxing world champion

“We saw their first fight. He was lovely. The second meeting turned out even better. But the third is the upper class. Fury went for victory, but Wilder also wanted to win. Both have huge hearts, both are real warriors. Great fight, I am very pleased. “

“What was the key to Fury’s victory? He hung a lot on his opponent, crushed him with his weight, and at the same time he walked forward, constantly throwing punches “, – said Lewis in an interview with YouTube channel FightHub TV.

Dwayne Johnson, actor

“It was one of the best fights I’ve seen in my life. Number one and number two. And the first number remained undefeated. Congratulations to my friend and champion Tyson Fury. What a wonderful fight. Both of you have inspired me tonight! ” – wrote on Twitter Johnson.

Alexey Tishchenko, two-time Olympic champion

“Fury looks more like a real boxer than Wilder. It is more versatile and versatile. Everyone has big problems with him, and Wilder was no exception. His fighting style is too unpredictable and out of the ordinary for opponents. It will be interesting to watch the fight between Usik and Fury, both world champions and very strong opponents. If the fight happens, it will be extremely difficult for both boxers “, – said Tishchenko in a conversation with RBC.

Sultan Ibragimov, former WBO World Heavyweight Champion

“Fury and Wilder showed spirit, character and boxing at their best! Wilder is a strong, hitting boxer, but that’s not enough to beat Tyson. Fury always adds something, and this diversity brought him victory, ”Ibragimov told Metaratings.